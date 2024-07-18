Entropy Technologies LP Invests $5.04 Million in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $2,917,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.33. 949,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,800. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.07. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.44 and a 12-month high of $281.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

