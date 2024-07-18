Entropy Technologies LP Lowers Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,968 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.3 %

FIX traded up $3.99 on Thursday, hitting $306.87. 61,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.15. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.89 and a 12 month high of $352.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

