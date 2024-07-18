Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 133.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 31,215 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 22.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 214,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after buying an additional 38,690 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 133,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.18. The stock had a trading volume of 71,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.94. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CF. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CF Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.19.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

