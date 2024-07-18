Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $586,000 Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United States Steel by 308.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 331,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 250,311 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 16,065.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 32,130 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 174,350 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 4,057.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 747,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,368,000 after acquiring an additional 729,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 1,132.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 106,329 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on X. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

United States Steel Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE X traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,371. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.63.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

