Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,050 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,585,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,037,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after buying an additional 334,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,004 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,328,000 after purchasing an additional 194,948 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,214,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,349,000 after purchasing an additional 110,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,842,520. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the mining company to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 98,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,638 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.