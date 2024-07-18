Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in GXO Logistics by 16.5% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GXO. Loop Capital dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 1.1 %

GXO Logistics stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.49. The stock had a trading volume of 23,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,702. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.18.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.