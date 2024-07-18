Entropy Technologies LP Purchases 4,031 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.8% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SNA traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.73. 445,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,561. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $249.84 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.70.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,409. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap-on

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.