Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 222.8% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 814,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,896 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.01. 1,685,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,509. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.11 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.98.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

