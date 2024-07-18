Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 11,548 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,503,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,582,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 18,200.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,651,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,432 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,260,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,204,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.62. 2,164,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,553. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.26. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

