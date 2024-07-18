Entropy Technologies LP Sells 10,122 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,122 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.18.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI stock traded up $5.75 on Thursday, hitting $300.85. The company had a trading volume of 57,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,797. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $304.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.19%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

