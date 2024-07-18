Entropy Technologies LP Sells 403 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Entropy Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $214,216,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 400.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,771,000 after buying an additional 125,507 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at about $133,143,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,745,000 after buying an additional 41,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at about $60,937,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,597.67.

MKL stock traded up $9.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,620.22. The stock had a trading volume of 34,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,117. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,595.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,515.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,295.65 and a twelve month high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

