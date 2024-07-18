Entropy Technologies LP Sells 771 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Entropy Technologies LP cut its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded down $15.00 on Wednesday, hitting $230.70. 501,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,185. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.03 and a 52 week high of $276.61.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXP. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

