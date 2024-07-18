Entropy Technologies LP Sells 827 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Installed Building Products by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products stock traded down $9.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,851. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.03. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.01 and a 12 month high of $263.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.70.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

