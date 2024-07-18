Entropy Technologies LP Takes $1.13 Million Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPOT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $242.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.22.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE SPOT traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,026. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $308.45 and its 200 day moving average is $271.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $129.23 and a twelve month high of $331.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile



Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

