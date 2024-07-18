Entropy Technologies LP Takes $535,000 Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,278 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,219,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,472.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,219,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,472.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $1,760,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,816 shares of company stock worth $6,613,874 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Commvault Systems stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.68. The company had a trading volume of 23,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,617. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.70 and a 1-year high of $126.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $223.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 31.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commvault Systems

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

