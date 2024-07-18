Entropy Technologies LP Takes $836,000 Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,794,659.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,794,659.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,703 shares of company stock valued at $23,384,790 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AN traded down $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.00. The stock had a trading volume of 423,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,170. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.81 and a 12-month high of $182.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.19.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

