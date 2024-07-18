Entropy Technologies LP Takes $943,000 Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BXMT. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.74. 2,058,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 658.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.82.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 8,266.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $38,493.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $38,493.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $79,025.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,057 shares of company stock valued at $191,141 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Articles

