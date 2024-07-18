Entropy Technologies LP Trims Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Repligen were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,078,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $913,077,000 after buying an additional 33,404 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Repligen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,207,000 after buying an additional 83,416 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Repligen by 5.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 747,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,490,000 after buying an additional 37,817 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 31.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,534,000 after purchasing an additional 82,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,573,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.23. 90,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,066. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.83 and its 200-day moving average is $168.72. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $211.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 529.26, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

