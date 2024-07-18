Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.45.

ENV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

NYSE ENV opened at $61.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.01. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.04.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $324.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.85 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth $995,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 415.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,659 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

