Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Downgraded by DA Davidson

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $63.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $78.00. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Envestnet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $61.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average of $58.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.28. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $73.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $324.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.85 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,319,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $895,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $21,829,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $14,336,000.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

