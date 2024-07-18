Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 605,300 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 560,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Enzo Biochem Price Performance
Shares of ENZ stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.14. 87,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,570. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.02 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 134.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem
Enzo Biochem Company Profile
Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enzo Biochem
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.