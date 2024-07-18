EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,563 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455,621 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,727 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,065,042 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $370,717,000 after purchasing an additional 340,902 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 944,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $114,202,000 after purchasing an additional 333,901 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2,013.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,248 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,046,000 after purchasing an additional 298,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.40. 2,413,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

