EOS Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.23 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and $91.08 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00000922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000675 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001578 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000577 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

