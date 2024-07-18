EOS Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. One EOS coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00000918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and $85.49 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EOS has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000676 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001607 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000584 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

