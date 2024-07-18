EQ (CVE:EQ) Trading Down 0.9%

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.14. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 20,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

EQ Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.20 million, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of -0.02.

EQ (CVE:EQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 million during the quarter. EQ had a negative net margin of 54.89% and a negative return on equity of 447.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that EQ Inc. will post -0.5299999 earnings per share for the current year.

EQ Company Profile

EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada and the United States. Its products include Atom, a geospatial marketing platform; LOCUS, a geospatial insights and analytics platform for location data enrichment, foot traffic analysis, customer analysis, competitor analysis, audience profiling, segment creation, and location planning; and Paymi that provides a seamless experience for members to securely connect their debit and credit cards and redeem cashback on their purchases.

See Also

