EQT (NYSE:EQT) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

NYSE:EQT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,957,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,504,519. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.12. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in EQT by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 32,409 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in EQT by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 82,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $75,387,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

