Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Centuri Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CTRI)

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centuri in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centuri’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centuri’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($137.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $528.02 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CTRI. Williams Capital upgraded Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Centuri in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Centuri in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE CTRI opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. Centuri has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20.

In other Centuri news, CFO Gregory A. Izenstark acquired 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Centuri news, CEO William Fehrman bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $525,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory A. Izenstark bought 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $740,250 over the last quarter.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

