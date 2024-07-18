Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Centuri Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CTRI)

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centuri in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centuri’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centuri’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS.
Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($137.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $528.02 million during the quarter.
Shares of NYSE CTRI opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. Centuri has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20.
In other Centuri news, CFO Gregory A. Izenstark acquired 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Centuri news, CEO William Fehrman bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $525,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory A. Izenstark bought 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $740,250 over the last quarter.
Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.
