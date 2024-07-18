Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$347.78 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 11.45%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ELD. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ELD

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$22.97 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$11.38 and a twelve month high of C$23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$21.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65.

Insider Activity at Eldorado Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 6,518 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total value of C$134,270.80. In related news, Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 6,518 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total value of C$134,270.80. Also, Director George Raymond Burns sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.64, for a total transaction of C$251,733.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,292 shares of company stock worth $6,057,269. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.