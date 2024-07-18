Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for European Commercial REIT’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for European Commercial REIT in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$35.77 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

