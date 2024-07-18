ERC20 Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $43.02 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $43.02 million and approximately $211.31 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009756 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,712.56 or 1.00011376 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000982 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00072103 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.03811628 USD and is up 4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.