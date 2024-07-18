Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued on Sunday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2025 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$142.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.98 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 14.23%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ERO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$32.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.19.

ERO opened at C$28.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.92. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$15.72 and a 1 year high of C$32.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In other Ero Copper news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.11, for a total transaction of C$281,053.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,208 shares of company stock valued at $464,151. 10.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

