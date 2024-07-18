Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Trading Down 2.8%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.41. Approximately 24,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 346,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

ERO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 726,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 503,972 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 783,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,111,000 after buying an additional 30,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

