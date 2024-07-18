Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Short Interest Down 5.4% in June

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,550,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 24,890,000 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESPR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.90 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

ESPR stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $496.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $137.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Herbst Group LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

