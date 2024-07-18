Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Essent Group during the third quarter worth $275,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Essent Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 225,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,672,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Essent Group by 93.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 17,689 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESNT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.39. The company had a trading volume of 650,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,690. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $62.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The firm had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on ESNT. UBS Group upped their price target on Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.88.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

