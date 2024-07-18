Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Increased to $283.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $261.00 to $283.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $243.50 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.15.

NYSE ESS traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $287.12. 62,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,820. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $203.85 and a one year high of $289.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.24.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,072,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,760,000 after acquiring an additional 730,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,183,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,832,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,701,000 after buying an additional 147,130 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 997,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,269,000 after buying an additional 462,828 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 744,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,185,000 after buying an additional 23,673 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

