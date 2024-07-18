Ethereum Classic Hits Market Capitalization of $3.44 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $23.24 or 0.00035914 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and $160.24 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,705.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.77 or 0.00588467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00111569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008992 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.63 or 0.00248251 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00047082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00070622 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,962,208 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.