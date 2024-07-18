ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:USML) Trading 0.6% Higher

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:USML – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.43 and last traded at $37.43. 16 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.61.

About ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (USML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to an index of US large- and mid-cap securities selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio, subject to various constraints.

