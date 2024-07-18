Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.01.

EURN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Euronav Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $203.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.96 million. Euronav had a net margin of 103.93% and a return on equity of 23.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

