Evercore ISI Boosts CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target to $45.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CUBE

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE opened at $48.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.80. CubeSmart has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $49.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.92.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $444,818,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 1,575.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,820,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,762 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 26.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,687,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,097 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at about $48,716,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 824.1% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.