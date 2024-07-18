Evercore ISI Raises TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $555.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $529.00 to $555.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $461.89.

NYSE BLD opened at $442.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $404.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $217.08 and a 52 week high of $467.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.76.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in TopBuild by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in TopBuild by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

