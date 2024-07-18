Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 133.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,680 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,110 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,118,982 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $89,656,000 after purchasing an additional 168,162 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $4,684,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in 3D Systems by 5,994.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DDD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.03. 1,237,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,232. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $537.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.72. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

