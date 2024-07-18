Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,870,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HSII stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 184,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,005. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $702.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average is $31.52.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.