Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,996 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Eversource Energy worth $25,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ES. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.86.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.51. 663,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,906. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.37%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

