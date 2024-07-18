Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Short Interest Down 7.5% in June

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,190,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 9,940,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $244,938.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $244,938.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,300,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,430,833.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $660,677 in the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

EXEL traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $22.54. 273,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,927. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Barclays downgraded Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

