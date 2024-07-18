Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 438,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FN traded down $12.46 on Wednesday, hitting $253.04. The company had a trading volume of 536,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,345. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $114.83 and a 52-week high of $266.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.87 and a 200 day moving average of $210.25.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $731.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.94 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FN. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Northland Securities upgraded Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

