Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down to $11.20

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $10.77. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 223 shares trading hands.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51.

Get Falcon's Beyond Global alerts:

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FBYD Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.