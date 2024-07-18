Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down to $11.20

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $10.77. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 223 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51.
Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.
