Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.94

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.94 and last traded at $48.90, with a volume of 13621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.73.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 772,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,435,000 after acquiring an additional 379,953 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,166,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,692,000 after purchasing an additional 61,194 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 68,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 53,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 39,768 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

