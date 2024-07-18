First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

First Busey has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. First Busey has a payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Busey to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34. First Busey has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $110.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.06 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 18.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other First Busey news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at $9,092,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $54,763.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,517.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $389,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 365 shares of company stock valued at $7,725 and sold 25,090 shares valued at $591,240. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

