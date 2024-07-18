First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust updated its FY24 guidance to $2.59-2.67 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.570-2.650 EPS.
First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1 %
FR opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $55.15.
First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.
