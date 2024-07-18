First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust updated its FY24 guidance to $2.59-2.67 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.570-2.650 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

FR opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wedbush downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.42.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

