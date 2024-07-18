First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 45.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust updated its FY24 guidance to $2.59-2.67 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.570-2.650 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on FR shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

